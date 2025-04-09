Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,430,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,844,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

