Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AIO opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

