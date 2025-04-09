Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 1029841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,951 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,486,000 after buying an additional 2,570,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after buying an additional 2,218,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,301,000 after buying an additional 1,224,381 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,286 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

