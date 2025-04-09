H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.
H C Slingsby Price Performance
Shares of SLNG opened at GBX 225 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.55. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.39. H C Slingsby has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 349 ($4.46).
H C Slingsby Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H C Slingsby
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oil Prices Are Tanking—These 3 Plays Could Fuel Your Gains
Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.