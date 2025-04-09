Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $10,574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 517,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459,933 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.