Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $802,410,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,896,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

