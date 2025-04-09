Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

