APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 229.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $58,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CI stock opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

