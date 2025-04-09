Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 660.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,833 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

