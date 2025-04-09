Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.96 and last traded at $109.59, with a volume of 124346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.