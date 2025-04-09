Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 323970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13,763.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145,345 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $10,212,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

