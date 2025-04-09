Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $89,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 179.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

