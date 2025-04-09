Bank of Montreal Can Has $71.49 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $71,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

