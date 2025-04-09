GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

