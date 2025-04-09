Renaissance Group LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.34 and its 200-day moving average is $503.31. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.