Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

General Mills Stock Down 3.8 %

GIS opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

