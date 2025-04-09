Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $472.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of -214.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

