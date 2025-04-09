Martingale Asset Management L P Has $16.54 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,974 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after buying an additional 653,868 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $116,828,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.90.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

