DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,600 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $224.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

