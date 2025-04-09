Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.17 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

