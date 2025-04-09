AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

T opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.