Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IR opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.