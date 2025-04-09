Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PRMRF opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

