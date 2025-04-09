Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 1296389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

