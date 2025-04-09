Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 1296389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
