Bessemer Group Inc. Has $190.48 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of NICE worth $190,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of NICE by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.49. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

