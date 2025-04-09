62,734 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 406.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

