Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $174,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.