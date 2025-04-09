Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 71,971 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,971 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of CRH worth $373,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CRH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.5 %

CRH opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.