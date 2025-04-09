Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Northrop Grumman worth $314,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $491.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.06.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,883.75. This represents a 65.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,182. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

