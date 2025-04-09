Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.92% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Delek US has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 907.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.