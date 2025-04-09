Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,073 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schlumberger worth $221,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938,082 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,203 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,366 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

