InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 13,923.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 146,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

