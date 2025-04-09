Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Ameren worth $251,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Ameren by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

