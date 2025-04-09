CenterBook Partners LP Buys 17,222 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 826.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 88,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.89.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

LLY opened at $723.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.