Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.41, for a total value of $7,984,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,649,678.90. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total transaction of $13,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,899 shares of company stock valued at $333,868,573 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of META stock opened at $510.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.