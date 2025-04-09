Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Buys 700 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWU opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.