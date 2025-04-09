Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 112660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.