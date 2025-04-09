MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 270130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

MFA Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $877.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

