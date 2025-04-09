ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 6611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
ATS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ATS
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.