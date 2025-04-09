ATS (NYSE:ATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 6611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

ATS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

About ATS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ATS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ATS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.