Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 650221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALIT

Alight Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 5,505.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alight by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.