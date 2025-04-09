Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 49541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Manchester United alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Manchester United

Manchester United Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.