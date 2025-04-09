Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 309,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 246,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 378,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,619,000 after acquiring an additional 329,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.64.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $274.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

