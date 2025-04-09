Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 2,097 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 6,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average is $302.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

