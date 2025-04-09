Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

