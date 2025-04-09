Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

