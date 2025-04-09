Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Sell

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential downside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.27.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 262,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 417,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

