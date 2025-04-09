Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.19% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of FUN opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.21. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

