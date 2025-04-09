TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,154 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

