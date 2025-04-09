TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
