Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,415.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 113,601 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Associated Banc by 385.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,662,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

